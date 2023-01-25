January 25, 2023 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire will be one of the nonprofit organizations that will be receiving proceeds from the inaugural “Party Gras on the Coast” bike riding fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18 starting at 7:30 a.m. at 1 Screven Street Darien, GA 31305.

Party Gras on the Coast invites people from all over the Coastal Empire to come ride their bikes and enjoy the beautiful scenery of McIntosh County all the while raising money for local nonprofit organizations. There will be rides for all ages and abilities including a 100-mile ride, a 60-mile ride, a 25-mile ride, a three-mile ride, tricycle races for kids and teens and relay teams for the adults. The day will conclude with a live concert by the Swingin’ Medallions at 4 p.m. on Broad Street. This event will offer food, drinks, prizes, and fun for the whole family.

