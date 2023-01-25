January 25, 2023 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire will be one of the nonprofit organizations that will be receiving proceeds from the inaugural “Party Gras on the Coast” bike riding fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18 starting at 7:30 a.m. at 1 Screven Street Darien, GA 31305.
Party Gras on the Coast invites people from all over the Coastal Empire to come ride their bikes and enjoy the beautiful scenery of McIntosh County all the while raising money for local nonprofit organizations. There will be rides for all ages and abilities including a 100-mile ride, a 60-mile ride, a 25-mile ride, a three-mile ride, tricycle races for kids and teens and relay teams for the adults. The day will conclude with a live concert by the Swingin’ Medallions at 4 p.m. on Broad Street. This event will offer food, drinks, prizes, and fun for the whole family.
McIntosh Cares Inc. is a diverse coalition united in partnership to support local charitable organizations which directly impact the quality of life in McIntosh County. They have chosen the 200 Club along with other nonprofit organizations as the benefactors of this inaugural bike riding fundraiser.
“We are immensely grateful to organizations like McIntosh Cares who consider our organization for beneficiary events like this. All funds raised go to support our mission of giving 100% of the proceeds to those who gave it all,” said 200 Club President and CEO Mark Dana. “It is important to remember our local heroes who are on the sidelines putting their lives at risk every day. It can be extremely exhausting and stressful, and we hope through this event that we can provide a little fun and joy for those who deserve it most. Come and join us for a day of entertainment and camaraderie!”
