January 25, 2023 - The Richmond Hill Historical Society will host their Ford Legacy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the historic Richmond Hill Plantation, built by Henry and Clara Ford in the 1930s. This exclusive event will feature live entertainment by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, passed hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations featuring a carving table, cocktails, and a silent auction.
This property is typically not open to the public so don't miss the opportunity to experience an evening under the stars with live music, dancing, and delicious food at this incredible historic site, the winter home of Henry and Clara Ford. The Richmond Hill Historical Society is proud to host this elegant fundraiser to continue the great work of inspiring and educating the community on Richmond Hill’s richly diverse past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.