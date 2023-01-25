January 25, 2023 - The Savannah African Art Museum will participate in the Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday once again from 12-4 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2023. The museum will offer free self-guided tours around the museum with docents stationed at various points to answer questions and provide information as needed.
Super Museum Sunday is part of the annual Georgia History Festival, the statewide K-12 educational event sponsored by the Georgia Historical Society. Savannah African Art Museum will join over 100 historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia opening their doors to the public, free of charge, and offering a variety of in-person and virtual experiences that encourage Georgians to experience the history, arts, and cultural opportunities in our own backyard.
“We’re excited to welcome community members and visitors to the Savannah African Art Museum as part of Super Museum Sunday. This is just another way we are hoping to present African art and culture to the wider community, in addition to our educational tours, workshops, and classes throughout the year. With a collection of over 1000 pieces, there is plenty to see and do here at the Savannah African Art Museum,” Founding Director and Chief Curator Billie Stultz said.
Super Museum Sunday is supported by Delta Air Lines. For more information and to see a full listing of Super Museum Sunday sites visit www.georgiahistoryfestival.org.
“We are so thrilled to have such a great array of sites in our State participating this year and encourage the community and visitors to go out and explore all the wonderful things that Georgia has to offer,” said Dr. W. Todd Groce, President and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.