January 25, 2023 - The Savannah African Art Museum will participate in the Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday once again from 12-4 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2023. The museum will offer free self-guided tours around the museum with docents stationed at various points to answer questions and provide information as needed.

Super Museum Sunday is part of the annual Georgia History Festival, the statewide K-12 educational event sponsored by the Georgia Historical Society. Savannah African Art Museum will join over 100 historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia opening their doors to the public, free of charge, and offering a variety of in-person and virtual experiences that encourage Georgians to experience the history, arts, and cultural opportunities in our own backyard.

