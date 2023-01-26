Cornhole Tournament.png

January 26, 2023 - The 5th Annual Nick Mamalakis Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1-5 p.m. at the Forest City Gun Club, located at 9203 Ferguson Avenue in Savannah.

All proceeds will benefit Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS), a local non-profit organization that provides affordable and accessible professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services to children and adults. The tournament is hosted by The Mamalakis family in honor of their late son, Nick, whose sister is HUGS’ founder and managing director, Andrea Epting.

