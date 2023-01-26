January 26, 2023 - The 5th Annual Nick Mamalakis Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1-5 p.m. at the Forest City Gun Club, located at 9203 Ferguson Avenue in Savannah.
All proceeds will benefit Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS), a local non-profit organization that provides affordable and accessible professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services to children and adults. The tournament is hosted by The Mamalakis family in honor of their late son, Nick, whose sister is HUGS’ founder and managing director, Andrea Epting.
“Nick always supported the meaningful work that HUGS does in the community,” explained Epting. “We are honored to carry on his memory in this fun, light-hearted way.”
Tournament winners can look forward to cash prizes of over $1,600, and cornhole players of all skill levels are welcome to participate, with two tournament divisions to choose from: Social or Experienced. Pre-register now through Jan. 28 for discounted registration fees: $25 spectator ($30 day-of), $35 single player ($40 day-of), and $60 two-team ($70 day-of).
Registration fees can be submitted via Venmo @DebbieMamalakis or via mail to Debbie Mamalakis, 1 Sumatra Lane, Savannah, GA 31419. For more information about the cornhole tournament, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/884636022988345.
