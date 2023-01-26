January 26, 2023 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, received a grant to offer Qigong, pronounced (chee guhng), at the Thunderbolt and Port Wentworth Neighborhood Centers. Qigong is a Chinese system of physical and breathing exercises.
The classes are being taught by Lisa Moore, a professional Qigong instructor. The classes were made possible because of support from The Savannah Community Foundation by the Nora L. and Henry Cunningham Fund.
