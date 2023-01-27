January 27, 2023 - Alee Shriners held their 126th Annual Election on Jan. 14, in the Alee Temple Ballroom located at 100 Eisenberg Drive in Savannah, GA. The Alee Shriners Nobility installed the 2023 Board of Directors and Ray Christian, Jr. was elected to join the Alee Temple Board and Guyton, GA native Robbie Moore was elected Potentate.
“It is an honor and privilege to be elected Potentate of the ALEE Shriners, said Robbie Moore, Alee Shriners Potentate. "My goal is to keep Alee Shriners moving into the future while honoring our past as the world’s greatest philanthropy. Our ultimate goal is ensuring the children in need of our hospital's services get the care they need. This can only be accomplished through teamwork and the support of our community."
(0) comments
