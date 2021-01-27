January 27, 2021 - The Davenport House Museum will provide couples with a safe and economical way to say “I Do” in one of historic downtown Savannah’s most beautiful gardens on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day – Sunday, Feb. 14. The annual event will comply with current COVID-19 safety protocols.
Ceremonies, conducted by a licensed officiant, will be offered every 20 minutes between 5-7 p.m. for a $100 donation. Couples will be expected to follow safety protocol as specified by local, state and federal mandates. No more than 10 people can be present at the wedding, including the marrying couple.
Recommitment ceremonies as well as first weddings will be conducted. Those marrying for the first time should bring a valid Georgia marriage license, which does not require a waiting period or a blood test, to the ceremony. In the event of rain, ceremonies will be performed on the back porch of the museum, which overlooks the garden.
“Right now, couples are making tough decisions on whether to postpone or even cancel their big days due to the pandemic,” Davenport House Director Jamie Credle said. “The Davenport House is honored to provide a venue for those ready to exchange their vows. Our garden is a lovely place for couples to make their commitment.”
For information, particularly regarding safety protocol, please call 912-236-8097. Confirmed reservations are highly recommended as the event is popular and tends to sell out. To reserve a spot, visit http://bit.ly/DHMWeddings or call 912-236-8097. To learn more about the history and mission of the Davenport House Museum, visit www.davenporthousemuseum.org. The Davenport House Museum is located at 324 E. State St. in downtown Savannah.
