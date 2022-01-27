January 27, 2022 - The Garden City Homestead Association’s community garden will share its first harvest of the new year with the community at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The public is invited to receive free vegetables in a distribution to be held at the garden, 4115 Second St. in Garden City, between Oak and Davis drives.
The Garden City Homestead Association garden is one of nine community gardens throughout Chatham County to which Center Parc Credit Union has donated approximately $22,500 in sponsorship dollars. Another major supporter of the upcoming Saturday food distribution is Food Lion in Garden City, which is making donations for the produce giveaway.
Meanwhile, the association is still recruiting for six more volunteers, who are needed to help set up the event that morning and distribute 300 bags of vegetables. If you can help, please contact Lenard Harris at (904) 442-3166 or lenardharris16@gmail.com.
The event will also feature an educational and public health component. Kidney Innovations will conduct free blood pressure screenings and conduct a program on “Five Things Diabetics Should Know About Kidney Disease.” Staff members will be on hand to provide insight on how good food choices and proper nutrition can lower the risk of diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.
To learn more about Kidney Innovations, visit their website at www.kidneyideas.com.
“Families who have been concerned about getting food on their tables in the past year have been reaching out to local organizations for help,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. “These community gardens help feed our neighbors.”
In Chatham County, there are 47,000 people who live below the poverty line. According to a study by Feeding America, 79% of people served by food banks often purchase inexpensive, unhealthy foods just to make ends meet. The study also revealed the same people often say they want access to healthier foods for their diets.
For more information about supporting the garden as a volunteer or through donations, visit the Garden City Homestead Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Garden-City-Homestead-Association-101228345002337.
