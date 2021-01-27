January 27, 2021 - Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services recently announced the appointment of six community advocates joining the Board of Directors. A representative cross-section of our community from local businesses, government, and community engagement, these individuals will play a crucial role in the growth and development of Park Place Outreach, as the nonprofit agency serves runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth and their families.
The new board members are:
- Cecilia Arango, Marketing Director Thomas and Hutton.
- Judge LeRoy Burke, III, Juvenile Court of Chatham County.
- Marshall Coleman, SMJ Wealth Management Team.
- Krista Harberson, Savannah College of Art and Design
- Judge Ben Karpf, Superior Court Judge, Eastern Judicial Circuit
- Tony Murphy, International Paper
“I want to see to it that young people in a displaced status have the resources that they need available,” said former Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge, LeRoy Burke, III. Judge Burke served 27 years as an advocate for the youth in Savannah, building positive relationships, and ultimately guiding them away from the risk of becoming further involved with the court system. Burke’s extensive experience in working with this population will provide key insight to the work of Park Place Outreach, Inc.
“We are excited to welcome this diverse group of professionals to our team. The investment of time, energy, and resources by our Board of Directors provides guidance to shape the future of Park Place and expand our impact on the community, as we serve homeless youth and their families,” said Julie Wade, Executive Director of Park Place Outreach.
The new members will join the current board of Judge Tammy Stokes (President), Megan Manly (Vice-President), Denise Denison (Treasurer), Jennifer Barrett (Secretary), Hunter Hall, Dr. Ann Linton, Marolyn Overton, and Erina Tandy.
Park Place Outreach, Inc. also extends the utmost gratitude to Salita Hill, Chris Sotus, and Alfred D. McGuire Jr., as they complete their service on the Board of Directors for the organization. As Sotus, Hill, and McGuire’s official affiliation with the Park Place Outreach board approaches an end, their involvement with the organization will not. “I plan to continue my support to Park Place and ensuring those who need their services receive the best possible experience,” said Alfred D. McGuire, Principal of Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School.
