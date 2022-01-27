January 27, 2022 - Union Mission has been awarded $200,000 from The Hodge Foundation to support the expansion of Union Mission’s Parker’s House Emergency Housing Program dedicated solely to unaccompanied, homeless women.
“This gift is among one of the most significant donations given in the Foundation’s history,” said Dr. Paul Pressly, Board Chairman of The Hodge Foundation. “We are honored to be a part of an important community effort that is going to have a tremendous impact.”
Parker’s House will be the only one of its kind along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina and will serve more than 100 unaccompanied, homeless women annually. Union Mission will mirror its Emergency Housing Program for men where 78% of the clients find stable housing before leaving the program.
“We recognize the tremendous need by the number of women who are coming to our door seeking services. Not a week goes by that we don’t see multiple women,” said Michael Traynor, Union Mission President & CEO. “I cannot express enough appreciation for The Hodge Foundation’s support as we begin to address the need and provide a safe and supportive space for this underserved but deserving portion of the homeless population.”
Through its Emergency Housing Programs, Union Mission is able to provide clients with a 90-day housing program that includes individualized case management and access to an array of comprehensive supportive services that work to address clients’ medical, mental health, and employment needs in order to help them permanently end their homelessness and obtain stable housing.
Visit www.unionmission.org for more information.
