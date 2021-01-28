January 28, 2021 - In February, the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter will offer a new free month long workshop to all dementia or Alzheimer’s caregivers on how holistic approaches including aromatherapy, music and art therapy and yoga can positively impact the day to day lives of the 540,000 Georgia unpaid caregivers. Each Wednesday in February will have one of the four workshops. The first workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 2–3:30 p.m.
“Oftentimes we look to medicinal interventions when supporting someone living with dementia who is experiencing behavioral changes, but there are also alternative options that can help”, added Rebekah Davis, Program Director Lead, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “Utilizing such options is important to ensuring a more holistic approach to care. Alternative approaches can also create a more meaningful experience for both the caregiver and the person living with dementia”, Davis added.
Each workshop will feature a special guest that is an expert on different therapies:
- Feb. 3 – Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia with Aromatherapy. Special guest is Jamie Gilbert, certified aromatherapist.
- Feb. 10 – Dementia Related Behaviors with Music Therapy. Special guest is Danna Lee Smith from Music Links.
- Feb. 17 – Effective Communication Strategies with Art Therapy. Special guest is Justin Davis from Mercy Care Rome.
- Feb. 24 – Healthy Living for your Brain and Body with Yoga. Special guest is Kathy Alvarez from Steel Power Yoga.
To register for Dementia Care: A Holistic Approach Series, visit http://bit.ly/36bVyXW. The programs are free, but registration is required. Once registered, participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual program.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter continues to offer free virtual education programs and online support groups to help all Georgia caregivers and their families. Launched in early April in response to the impact COVID-19 was having on those affected by dementia, the Alzheimer's Association now offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead.
Other free education programs in February include:
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Wednesday, Feb. 3 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Tuesday, Feb. 9 12-1 p.m.
- Learning to Let Go - How to Move Forward with a Diagnosis & 10 Warning Signs Wednesday, Feb. 10 10-11:30 a.m.
- Dementia and Diabetes: An Approach to Healthy Living Wednesday, Feb. 10 10-11:30 a.m.
- Caregiver Tips After Getting an Early Diagnosis: Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior Tuesday, Feb. 16 10-11 a.m.
- What is Hospice? Learn About Services & Late Stage Dementia Part 1 – Wednesday, Feb. 17 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Part 2 – Wednesday, Feb. 24 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior Thursday, Feb. 18 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 12-1 p.m.
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body Thursday, Feb. 18 2-3 p.m.
- Dementia and Mental Health and Understanding Dementia-Related Behavior Monday, Feb. 22 10-11:30 a.m.
- Love Yourself: The Importance of Self Care for Caregivers Thursday, Feb. 25 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour to one and one half hours and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 540,000 in Georgia, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/covid19help. For more information, visit alz.org/georgia or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
