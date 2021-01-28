January 28, 2021 - International Diamond Center is hosting an indoor/outdoor silent auction event on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 5 – 8 p.m. at their store, 349 Mall Blvd, Savannah. The event will raise vital funds for the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire and support its mission of aiding the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line-of-duty.
During the auction, attendees can enjoy music by DJ Jordan Bala with Top Shelf Entertainment, delicious food catered by Chef Nick Mueller, and a full-service bar. Guests can bid on pieces of jewelry that have been carefully selected to represent the first responder branches – rubies for the fire department, sapphires for law enforcement and white for emergency medical technicians. All participants will have their temperature taken upon arrival and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
IDC Store Manager Gary Pinka said his team are delighted to organize and host the fundraiser for the second time.
“We were so pleased with the level of support our 2020 fundraiser received that we decided to continue with it this year. It is especially important during these challenging times to support local nonprofits that make a significant impact on our community like The 200 Club. I urge everyone to support this honorable cause and participate in our silent auction,” Pinka said. “We sincerely appreciate the companies who have generously donated goods and services to the auction; and we are proud to support such a wonderful organization.”
Two Hundred Club President Mark Dana also expressed his gratitude for the upcoming event.
“To the Leclerc Family, owners of IDC, and Mr. Pinka, thank you all so much for your kindness, generosity, and support. This event means a lot to us, especially right now during COVID-19 when donations and community engagement are at an all-time low. We are excited to connect with our patrons at this event and are looking forward to a delightful evening,” Dana said. There is limited availability. Please RSVP at www.bit.ly/IDCSilentAuction by Thursday, January 28 to reserve a spot.
The Two Hundred Club is a nonprofit, independent organization that relies on its members’ annual dues and donations as well as fundraising events to provide donations to families of the fallen and injured first responders. For more information, go to www.twohundredclub.org, call 912-721-4418 or email info@twohundredclub.org.
