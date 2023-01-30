January 30, 2023 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit with over 70 years of experience helping children and families in Savannah, has announced that it has received its second Community Transformation Grant (CTG) from The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
“We are so grateful to The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and their staff for funding this initiative. Last year, we received critical support to help other learning centers and caregivers in our area understand the impact of trauma on very young children. While we continue to do that very important work, this new grant will strive to provide early childcare agencies which serve children from low income families with the trainings, tools and connections they need in order to provide more fresh, locally grown food to the children in their care”, said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.