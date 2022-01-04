January 4, 2022 - SD Gunner Fund raises funds throughout the year to help local families in need as part of theirHoliday Blessings Program. The goal is to pay the debts in full with the hope that families can spend time with their children this holiday season without the stress and worry of an unpaid bill or having their child go without much needed services.
This year, SD Gunner Fund partnered with Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy, a local pediatric therapy clinic that specializes in providing speech, occupational, and physical therapy services to children with locations in Richmond Hill and Pooler. SD Gunner Fund was able to fully cover the cost of 15 families’ medical debts with the costs totaling $8,276.36.
“Thanks to our generous donors, Teresa Cowart Team and Barela & Associates, we had the wonderful opportunity to bless 15 families who receiveservices at Chatterbox Pediatrics this holiday season,” said Britnee Kinard, Founder of SD Gunner Fund. “Our family understands first-hand how beneficial pediatric therapy can be for children with developmental delays so that they can fully thrive and grow. It’s been a hard year for so many families and businesses and we are honored to have the opportunity to lift the financial burden for families to ensure that they will not have to go without the much-need services for their children.
SD Gunner Fund is a 501©3 organization devoted to helping veterans, first responders, and children living with disabilities. To learn more about SD Gunner Fund, visit their site at www.sdgunner.org.
