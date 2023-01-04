January 4, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire is the recent recipient of a donation from the Temple of Glory Community Church. Bishop Matthew Odom invited United Way of the Coastal Empire representatives to attend their regular Sunday service, where they presented the organization with a $5,000 check to the United Way Community Fund.
The Temple of Glory Community Church is a thriving body of approximately 2100 believers in the heart of Savannah. Temple of Glory strives to be intentional in outreach and passionate in worship.
“From the moment we arrived during the prayers before service until we left after the call for salvation, we were overwhelmed with the spirit and warmth of the place and the people,” said United Way of the Coastal Empire President and CEO Brynn Grant. “We could not be more grateful for this meaningful gift. Their faith in United Way is as important to us as the dollars they are contributing. We are humbled and honored by it.”
“The mandate given in Matthew 28 is to "go ye into the world"... As important as Worship and Praise is, it is our charge to show compassion and function outside of the four walls of the church building; rendering service and having a genuine concern for our brothers and sisters in our community,” said Bishop Matthew Odom, Temple of Glory Community Church. “As a community church, we are humbled, honored, and excited about this partnership and covenant connection, and look forward to being a blessing in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.