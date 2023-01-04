January 4, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire is the recent recipient of a donation from the Temple of Glory Community Church. Bishop Matthew Odom invited United Way of the Coastal Empire representatives to attend their regular Sunday service, where they presented the organization with a $5,000 check to the United Way Community Fund.

The Temple of Glory Community Church is a thriving body of approximately 2100 believers in the heart of Savannah. Temple of Glory strives to be intentional in outreach and passionate in worship. 

