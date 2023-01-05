Canady'sCoatsforKids hat donation2022.jpeg

January 5, 2022 - Georgia Welcome wanted to help children in need, and on Dec. 16 she donated more than 200 handmade hats to Canady's Coats for Kids campaign. This is the third year of the Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign, which collects coats for the United Way of the Coastal Empire to distribute to children in need in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

Courtney Carpenter of Canady's Heating • Air • Plumbing noted that this is the second year that Mrs. Welcome has donated hats.

