January 5, 2022 - Georgia Welcome wanted to help children in need, and on Dec. 16 she donated more than 200 handmade hats to Canady's Coats for Kids campaign. This is the third year of the Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign, which collects coats for the United Way of the Coastal Empire to distribute to children in need in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.
Courtney Carpenter of Canady's Heating • Air • Plumbing noted that this is the second year that Mrs. Welcome has donated hats.
“Mrs. Welcome contacted Canady’s regarding a possible donation of 100 coats in 2021, and of course we said yes,” Carpenter explained. “This year, she approached us again, and said that she made 201 hats for this effort. Her donation and the donations made by other people show our area’s children that people really do care and want to help others.”
Making the hats is a labor of love for Mrs. Welcome, who noted that she spends two to three hours making one hat. “I could probably sell the hats for $20 apiece, but I would rather help out children in need,” she said.
Coats and other winter supplies will be distributed by United Way of the Coastal Empire this month.
