January 5, 2022 - Critz Tybee Run Fest, a favorite event among locals and visitors alike, is returning Feb. 4-5, 2022 with a new host, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. The event consists of five races and runners can register in any combination they like: running all five events adds up to a 26.2-mile full marathon distance.
Race weekend begins with a 5K at 6:30 p.m. Friday night followed by a 7 a.m. 10K Saturday morning, a half-marathon at 8:30 a.m. and noon beach run, and wraps up with a one-mile run at 1 p.m., which will complete the weekend marathon. Friday night will also host a Kiddie Run starting at 6:15 p.m. Awards will be presented for each individual event directly following each run, and runners who have earned overall awards will be honored at a Final Overall Awards Ceremony near the finish line at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Packet pick-up and expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. at a location to be announced.
Registration is open at CritzTybeeRun.com. Participants who registered for the postponed 2021 event and elected to defer are pre-registered for the 2022 event.
For race information, visit CritzTybeeRun.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Rachel Meuser Bowman, chief development officer, at RachelM@YmcaofCoastalGA.org for information on race sponsorship.
