January 6, 2022 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) through the Give Change That Counts campaign has announced the addition of Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House to the campaign's supported resources and day centers. The Give Change That Counts campaign will help raise awareness and funds for both Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House and Come As You Are Ministries Day Center.

Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House is now open to the homeless community at 120 Fahm Street Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

