January 6, 2022 - Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) through the Give Change That Counts campaign has announced the addition of Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House to the campaign's supported resources and day centers. The Give Change That Counts campaign will help raise awareness and funds for both Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House and Come As You Are Ministries Day Center.
Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House is now open to the homeless community at 120 Fahm Street Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.
With the ultimate goal of moving people to stable housing, Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House will provide (up to 50) individuals experiencing homelessness with basic daytime needs such as food, clothing, referrals, access to resources, and supportive services.
“Partnering with the Give Change That Counts campaign aligns seamlessly with our continual efforts to provide wrap-around services to those suffering from homelessness,” said Michael Traynor, Union Mission President & CEO. “Union Mission will not only provide shelter from the weather, but we will work with participants to find solutions to their housing challenges while providing the dignity every person deserves.”
The Give Change That Counts campaign is an initiative led by the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless with collaboration and financial support from Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and major economic development groups including the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Savannah, Savannah Downtown Business Association, Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah’s Waterfront, and the Tourism Leadership Council.
In conjunction with the campaign and support of Grace house, the newly established CSAH Homeless Outreach Team, a professional group of staff, will engage with individuals experiencing homelessness where they live and congregate to help offer assistance, supplies, and referrals.
“The partnership between CSAH’s new Homeless Outreach Team and Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House, will help fill a gap in homeless services in our community allowing for increased opportunities for people experiencing homelessness to gain access to vital, essential services and shelter during the day from the weather,” said Jennifer Dulong, Executive Director of CSAH. “This collaborative effort will provide increased hours of operation for CSAH Street Outreach team members to connect with the hard-to-reach unsheltered and individuals panhandling downtown.”
For more information about Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House, the programs, and the services they provide to the community, visit unionmission.org or call (912) 238-2777.
