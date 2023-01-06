walk for the pr.png

January 6, 2022 - If your New Year’s resolution is to have a healthier you in 2023, get a head start every Tuesday morning, rain or shine, with Healthy Savannah team members. Join Paula Kreissler and Armand Turner as they head out to explore local trails and walkways.

Over the past two years and through the pandemic, Kreissler and Turner have led these weekly walks throughout Savannah and Chatham County, often offering perspectives about the area’s history while providing an opportunity to remain active.

