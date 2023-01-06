January 6, 2022 - If your New Year’s resolution is to have a healthier you in 2023, get a head start every Tuesday morning, rain or shine, with Healthy Savannah team members. Join Paula Kreissler and Armand Turner as they head out to explore local trails and walkways.
Over the past two years and through the pandemic, Kreissler and Turner have led these weekly walks throughout Savannah and Chatham County, often offering perspectives about the area’s history while providing an opportunity to remain active.
“It’s amazing to get out and experience areas you may never have seen before while enjoying a healthy activity with new friends,” shared Turner, who is the Physical Activity manager of the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant team, administered by Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia.
“Whether you join our Healthy Walks or explore trails on your own, we encourage you to get out and get healthy."
As part of the REACH grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are participating in the national initiative, Active People, Healthy Nation, to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027.
According to data from the CDC, only 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 5 high school students fully meet physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.
There are many options for ADA-accessible trails throughout Savannah and Chatham County, including the Truman Linear Park Trail, of which about 3 miles is completed from DeRenne Avenue to Lake Mayer Community Park. When fully constructed, the Trail will be approximately 6 miles long and will link 827 acres of existing parkland in Chatham County by connecting Lake Mayer to the 77-acre Daffin Park. Including the Daffin Park trail loop and the Lake Mayer trail loop, the total connected pathway will be approximately 9 miles.
Healthy Savannah offers a Healthy Walks map (https://healthysavannah.org/healthy-walks-2021/) online that shows trail routes and Turner encourages trail users to share walk experiences by tagging photos and videos with #HealthyWalk and #ActivePeople.
The #HealthyWalk is also featured on Healthy Savannah’s Instagram page at officialhltysav.
For more information on upcoming Healthy Walks, and to watch live streams of their walks every Tuesday morning, visit the Healthy Savannah Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/healthysav.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.