January 7, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation will host Rita Elliott, Education Coordinator & Research Associate with The LAMAR Institute, as the next presenter in the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. The presentation, titled “Across the Lane: Pharmacy Archaeology on the Corner of Broughton and Habersham” is set for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Elliott will share information on HSF-commissioned archeological excavations at the Kennedy Pharmacy site behind the Davenport House Museum—the future site of HSF's Murray C. Perlman and Wayne C. Spear Preservation Center.These digs have provided a glimpse of late 19th and early 20th century Savannah pharmaceutical and social practices as well as urban life. The pharmacy site excavations also reveal the interesting differentiation from the Davenport House itself regarding time, function, and social class.
Elliott holds a master's degree in Maritime History and Underwater Research. She is an archaeologist, exhibit designer, and former museum curator with over 30 years of archaeological experience in 14 states, three U.S. territories, and several countries. She has written over 80 monographs and articles. Elliott led crews in the archaeological discovery of the 1779 Savannah Battlefield. She is former Vice Chair of the Georgia National Register Review Board, was named an Honoree by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation/Georgia Commission on Women, and received the Joseph Caldwell Award for Georgia Archaeology, the Georgia Governor’s Award in the Humanities, and a life-time achievement award from the Southern Campaigns of the American Revolution.
“Rita’s experience in the field of archaeology is extensive and has proven very useful to HSF previously, when uncovering important information about Savannah's undocumented history. Thanks to Rita and her team, we know more about the pharmacy site's role in colonial Savannah, 19th century medicine and health. She shows us how archaeology can provide unique historical information about the past without hindering renovations for the future,” HSF Education and Research Associate Kimberly Newbold said.
Elliott’s lecture, held at HSF headquarters at 321 E. York Street, is free for HSF members and $10 for non-members. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m.with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. The event will be open to the public, but space is limited to 25 guests, so reservations are recommended. Members may RSVP for January’s lecture by emailing Justin Bristol at jbristol@myhsf.org. The $10 nonmember registration fee can be paid by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts.
For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
