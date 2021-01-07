January 7, 2021 - The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) is extending online donations for its annual Red Kettle Campaign through the virtual red kettle platform until Jan. 31 in order to continue providing relief to those most in need in our community.
The funds from the Red Kettle Campaign, which spanned 6 weeks during the holiday season, go towards TSA’s many programs that provide food, lodging, and emergency assistance as well as supporting local children, seniors, homeless individuals and families, and those needing spiritual and emotional care. Donations raised from this campaign allows TSA to provide desperately needed food and lodging to people in need in our region year-round. With COVID-19 rates continuing to rise, more people are turning to TSA for help as the economic impact of the pandemic affects them. Donations can be made via the online donation platform at www.RedKettleSAV.givesmart.com or by texting “RedKettleSAV” to 76278. Through this platform, supporters can set up their own virtual Red Kettle to share among family, friends, and coworkers. Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the greater Savannah community.
“It is our sworn duty to help society’s least fortunate, and during these challenging times, we need all the help we can get to sustain our programs for the families we serve,” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “We are so grateful that we have an opportunity to extend our red kettles virtually, and we are so thankful to those who have already donated. The need this year is greater than ever before, and we require all the support we can get to continue aiding those most affected by COVID-19. Every dollar goes straight back to the Savannah community and will help provide meals, financial assistance, and support for our many programs that make a difference in lives every day. We would like to thank the greater Savannah community for their support of our mission of Doing The Most Good, and urge others to get involved with our vital cause.”
The Salvation Army has served greater Savannah for the past 120 years and has always supported the most vulnerable in our community. Whether the community is affected by COVID-19, hurricanes, floods, fires or the Spanish influenza that impacted the world over a century ago, The Salvation Army continues to serve those who need it the most. For more information about TSA, visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or call 912-200-3004.
