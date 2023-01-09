January 9, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Jamie Credle, Director of the Davenport House Museum, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. Her presentation is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Historic Savannah Foundation, located at 321 E. York Street.
Jamie Credle was one of thirty global participants to be accepted into the Attingham Trust’s Study Program, “The Historic Houses of Ireland.” The Attingham Trust is a British charity that offers international study courses to those who work in the heritage sector. It provides the ability to engage with houses, palaces, gardens, and collections through focused, on-site study. This specific intensive ten-day study program was held in September 2022 and was centered around the examination and education of Irish houses and estates. Program attendees studied houses in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow and along the southern coast in Wexford, Waterford and Cork. As Director of the Davenport House Museum in Savannah, Credle is no stranger to the presentation and preservation of historic homes.
