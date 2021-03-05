March 5, 2021 - Jessica Belfry, a Savannah SCORE Mentor, has received the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) in recognition of her work with the SD Gunner Fund, a non-profit organization that provides assistance to veterans, first responders and exceptional children through the training and adoption of service animals. The PVSA is a national honor recognizing individuals whose service positively impacts communities and inspires others to take action.
“This is a truly exceptional and well-deserved honor that Jess has received,” Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair and Certified SCORE Mentor Michael Siegel said, “Our SCORE volunteers serve the community in many amazing ways and Jess has really gone above and beyond to serve the SD Gunner Fund. We celebrate her being recognized with this national award.”
Founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, the PVSA has continued under each administration and recognizes the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. Certifying organizations across the U.S. can recognize their most exceptional volunteers by nominating them for the PVSA. The SD Gunner Fund nominated Belfry and presented the PVSA award as well as the Fund’s Gold Service Award to her on Feb. 25.
Belfry currently serves as the Head Chair of the SD Gunner Fund’s Advisory Board. Her work with the Fund includes creating a successful fundraising event, Savannah Carnaval, which last week was awarded Best Fundraising Event for the second year in a row by Bryan County News. Events such as Savannah Carnaval help the SD Gunner Fund continue to provide training and support for service and therapy dogs. In 2020, their therapy dogs serviced over 33,000 local children.
With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million clients successfully start and grow their businesses. In 2019, Savannah SCORE was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and was recently honored as one of the only Diamond Level chapters in the United States. Visit savannah.score.org for more information.
