May 13, 2021 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia recently announced the hiring of John Napotnik as Executive Director for the Islands Family YMCA and Tybee Island YMCA & Recreation. Napotnik joins the YMCA of Coastal Georgia from the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge where he served as Regional Executive Director.
Overseeing operations at both the Islands Family YMCA and the Tybee Island YMCA & Recreation, Napotnik will be responsible for the growth and success of both YMCA branches. He will manage all day-to-day operations, oversee staff training and development, implementation of programs and services and local fundraising efforts through the Annual Campaign.
“John is bringing an incredible wealth of both Y experience and service driven leadership to our Association, ” shared Krystal McGee, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “I know his track record for bringing the Y mission to life will serve our community well.”
“My family and I have been so warmly welcomed by not only my new YMCA team but by our Islands neighbors,” says John Napotnik, Executive Director of Islands and Tybee Island YMCA & Recreation. “I am grateful to continue my Y career here in Coastal Georgia and to put our mission into action.”
After serving in various part time positions, Napotnik began his professional YMCA career in Westlake Village, CA as a Youth & Family Program Director in 2012. For nearly a decade, Napotnik has built a career around inclusion and service. In Roanoke, VA, his team launched a Beacon Center, a community center housed in a middle school to provide crucial social and educational programs to neighbors. Napotnik will be an asset to the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and will help to serve the communities we share.
To learn more about the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, call 912.354.5480 or visit www.ymcaofcoastalga.org.
