September 23, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced that Joseph L. Herring will serve as the 2022 Chairman of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society. He takes the reins from Co-chairs Dale Critz, Sr. and David Paddison, who have served together in this role for the past two years.

Herring has more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Covance Inc. from January 2005 to 2015. Prior to Covance, Joe spent 18 years in the American Hospital Supply Corporation, Baxter International, and Caremark International organization, where he held executive leadership positions across all of the businesses. Herring received his B.S. degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Louisiana State University in 1978.

