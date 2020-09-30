September 30, 2020 - Greenbriar Children’s Center has announced the appointment of Interim Board President Mrs. Juanita Jackson Adams, due to the recent resignation of former Board President Melissa Emery for personal reasons.
“Greenbriar was so fortunate to have the passion and skills of Ms. Emery for many years,” Greenbriar Executive Director Gena P. Taylor said. “While we were sorry to receive her resignation, we know that she is still an advocate for Greenbriar and that we will continue to seek her good advice in the future.”
The new interim board president, Adams, has been on the board of Greenbriar Children’s Center for more than eight years. She is known throughout the Savannah area and Chatham County Lowcountry as a motivational and inspirational speaker. A product of the local public schools, she is a 1965 honor graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School, received her bachelor’s degree with honors in English from Savannah State College (now Savannah State University), and later completed graduate studies at Atlanta University, now Clark Atlanta University.
She retired from Savannah State in 2005 after 36 years as an Assistant Professor, Director of Public Relations and Coordinator of Freshman Year Experience. She remained retired for all of three months before returning as a part-time online professor.
In addition to her work on Greenbriar’s board, Adams is devoted to the local community. She served two terms as a commissioner with the City of Savannah’s Cultural Affairs Commission; sits on the King-Tisdale Foundation’s Board of Directors; is vice president of the Savannah Delta Foundation; is president of the Mandingo Socio-Civic Club, and a member and past president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Savannah Chapter. She is also the youth talent coordinator of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival, and a member of Savannah Branch of the NAACP. To many Savannahians, she is known as the voice of Carver State Bank.
“We are grateful to Mrs. Adams for agreeing to act as interim president of the board of Greenbriar Children’s Center, particularly during this challenging time in our community,” Taylor said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge not only from her experience on the Greenbriar board, but from other highly regarded community organizations.”
In addition to the civic organizations above, Adams is a lifelong member of the First Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church; she is vice-chair of the Trustee Board, vice president of the Deaconess Board; a member of the Youth Advisory Ministry and a member of the E.A. Capers Choir. Adams and her late husband, Robert L. Adams, have two children and five grandchildren.
Greenbriar Children’s Center is a private, nonprofit organization that focuses on child development and family preservation. They offer two accredited and affordable early childhood care and education (Georgia Pre-K) programs for children from all economic backgrounds, a family preservation program which offers free counseling services to individuals and families in need, and are one of only two emergency shelters for children in the Coastal Empire. In addition, they are the only facilitators in our area for Project Safe Place, with locations throughout Savannah where children can obtain emergency assistance.
To learn more about Greenbriar Children’s Center and its history, please visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.