July 11, 2022 - Eastern Wharf and the Forsyth Farmers' Market announced a new Farm Truck 912 stop on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Farm Truck 912, a mobile farmers’ market, will bring local seasonal fruits, vegetables and agricultural products sourced from the Forsyth Farmers Market vendors directly to the Park at Eastern Wharf.
The team at Eastern Wharf presented a check for $10,000 to support the Food Farmacy program to help further the mission of improving the access and affordability of healthy foods.
Farm Truck 912 will be on site every other Saturday from 2-4 p.m. The next scheduled stops include July 23, Aug. 6, and Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.