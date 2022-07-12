July 12, 2022 - The Davenport House Museum (DHM) will host author and composer Anthony L. Sánchez Cruz, D.M.A., on Thursday, August 4 for a program on his recently published book, “From Ring Shout to Boma: Ethnographic Perceptions and Approaches to Music and Religion in Gullah/Geechee and Afro-Latin Diasporas”, followed by a book signing and reception. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Preservation Center, located at 323 E. Broughton St. in Savannah, Ga. This event is free to the public; however, seating is limited so anyone who is interested in attending is encouraged to contact the DHM to reserve a seat.
Sánchez Cruz’s program will offer musical and visual samples that demonstrate parallel diasporic aspects of history, religion, and music of the Gullah/Geechee and Afro-Latin people. The presentation has been adapted for theMuseum’s audience. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Sánchez Cruz at the reception.
Sánchez Cruz earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Composition, concentrating on Musicology and Latin American and Caribbean Studies, at University of Georgia. He has been a member of the American Musicological Society, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, and Pi Kappa Lambda, which recognizes musical achievement. As an independent researcher, Sánchez Cruzhas presented lectures on musicology, transculturation, and music culture preservation in the United States and Puerto Rico.
“We are excited to have Dr. Sánchez Cruz share his work with our community,” Davenport House Director Jamie Credle said.“He will examine the cultural connection of Gullah/Geechee music with that of music created in other locations of the African diaspora. It is a fascinating topic to learn about.”
Davenport House Museum is a property of Historic Savannah Foundation. HSF is a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, which saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. The Davenport House was the first property HSF saved. For more information, visit http://www.davenporthousemuseum.org/programs/,email info@davenporthousemuseum.org or call912-236-8097.
