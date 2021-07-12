July 12, 2021 - Greenbriar Children's Center, a non-profit in Savannah that has provided services to children and families for more than 72 years, has announced its inaugural online Day of Giving in conjunction with its Christmas in July event. The combined event will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021.
"Every year, The Women's Auxiliary and the Laymen's Auxiliary of the Berean Missionary Baptist Association sponsor our annual 'Christmas in July' event at Greenbriar. Last year we held a drive-by celebration due to COVID-19, and this year, we decided to again do a drive-by to ensure that everyone was properly socially distanced," said Gena P. Taylor, executive director of Greenbriar. "Community members are encouraged to decorate their cars and stop by Greenbriar's campus at 3709 Hopkins St. from 4-6 p.m. to view our decorations, share some treats and say hello."
Donors are encouraged to give on the Greenbriar website at greenbriarchildrenscenter.org between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and have their gifts matched up to $100 per hour. In addition, those who donate will have an opportunity to be entered into a drawing to receive a hand painted artisan holiday ornament crafted by local artist Diane Ryan.
"Funds raised on July 16 will be used to support our programs for children and families in Savannah," added Taylor. "Support from our community is so essential to our work."
Visit greenbriarchildrenscenter.org for more information.
