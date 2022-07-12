July 12, 2022 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) recently announced that they are actively seeking new members for their 2022-2023 League year. The deadline to apply for membership is July 31.
“The Junior League of Savannah has proudly supported Savannah and the Low Country areas for nearly 100 years, and we are thrilled to begin another year,” said Elizabeth Summerell, 2022-2023 president, Junior League of Savannah. “Women interested in being a part of a civic-minded organization that also focuses on training and leadership are encouraged to join.”
An in-person recruitment session will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Three Tree Café in Pooler. Interested members can learn about the League, the community service work being done and the benefits of membership. Additional event details will be posted on the Junior League of Savannah Facebook page.
“We welcome all women 21 years old and up to join JLS,” said Summerell. “The only requirements to become a member are to attend an information session and pay annual dues. The Junior League of Savannah supports several local non-profit organizations through year-round hands-on programming, annual grants and one-day service projects, all funded through various platforms like our signature Thrift Sale. The level of community outreach combined with the circle of support provided to our members is what truly makes JLS a worthy group to become involved with.”
If you are not able to attend the session Saturday, additional options will be available.Contact headquarters@jrleaguesav.org for more details and to learn more about the Junior League of Savannah.
For more information on JLS, visitJrLeagueSav.org.
