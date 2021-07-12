July 12, 2021 - The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority invites local businesses and nonprofits to apply for the Golden Broom Award.
Businesses and organizations in the greater downtown Savannah area are encouraged to apply.
Each quarter, the award recognizes a business or organization for its commitment to beautifying the community by keeping its property well-maintained and visually appealing.
“With Savannah businesses and nonprofits reopening, we hope to celebrate those who have worked to make their facilities welcoming and appealing to customers and clients,” SDRA Chairperson John Bennett said.
Criteria include:
- Overall business appearance; a clean and well-kept storefront
- Signage quality
- Landscaping and flowers
To nominate a business, complete and submit the nomination form on the SDRA Website at sdra.net
The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority is appointed by Savannah City Council to advocate for projects that strengthen the economic health of the greater downtown area.
