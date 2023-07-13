July 13, 2023 - The June board meeting for the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) saw the transition of board leadership.
The meeting and new board transition also saw the departure of longtime board member and Chairman, Julian Miller after years of dedicated service to the CSAH board of directors.
Appointed to the CSAH Board of Directors by the City of Savannah in 2018, Miller has overseen historic initiatives that expanded the reach of CSAH and the resources the organization provides to community members experiencing homelessness. Some major developments under his chairmanship include doubling the number of tiny homes in the Cove at Dundee Veteran’s Tiny House Community, developing collaborative partnerships vital to the success of people experiencing homelessness, and launching the Give Change that Counts community education campaign which helps redirect citizens from supporting panhandling to supporting local day centers. His advocacy has been essential to the success of our organization.
“A strong, supportive relationship between a non-profit executive director and their chairman is vital to the organization’s success. It provides space to grow, the ability to evolve, develop needed infrastructure, and meet the daily challenges of supporting people experiencing homelessness,” says Jennifer DuLong, executive director of CSAH. Chairman Miller provided exactly that for her and her team. “Julian always answered my calls and questions. He gave me wisdom and perspective that I will forever be grateful for. He supported us with his time, his talents, and his resources. Julian is truly a remarkable difference maker in Chatham/Savannah.”
Miller previously worked as a publisher of the Savannah Morning News and then worked as the public affairs administrator for what was the Savannah-Chatham Police Department.
“We are thankful for Mr. Miller’s years of service. Throughout his time on the board, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless became a stronghold and lead advocate highlighting the complexities of homelessness in the area, gaining traction in housing development and gaining support for programs that have been paramount in our structure today.”
In addition to Miller, Treasurer Janet Kniss, County Appointees Nelle Bordeaux and Jeff Rayno, and Secretary Toby Browne have completed their terms on the board.
As the board sees the end of term for five members, three current members will assume the vacated executive positions and several members received appointments. Chair-Elect Jimmy Smith was unanimously elected as chairman, Board Member, and Dept. of Labor Appointee, Jennifer Davenport was elected as secretary, and Board Member, and Dept. Of Community Affairs Appointee, Jenny Gentry was elected as the new treasurer. In addition to current board members, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners confirmed the following appointees: James Mitchell, Dr. Rena Douse, Pastor Charles Roberson, and Jacqueline Awe to the Authority board.
