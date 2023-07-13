July 13, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation welcomed six new summer interns to its staff last week. The preservationists-in-training will be tasked with helping the foundation monitor compliance with the facade easement requirements in place on the approximately 420 historic properties in downtown Savannah that HSF has helped save.
“Our intern program packs a double punch. Not only are we doing our part to prepare the next generation of preservationists with real-world experience, but we are also adding dedicated personnel to our ongoing commitment to ensuring that past promises to protect historic properties are being honored,” said Sue Adler, president and CEO of Historic Savannah Foundation. “Programs like this, which serve two vital purposes, are an ideal investment for organizations like Historic Savannah Foundation – which, like most nonprofits, has only begun to recover from the funding and membership slumps of the pandemic.”
An easement is one of the most effective tools for preserving historic properties. The easement is a binding legal agreement which requires the homeowner to maintain the property in a certain physical condition which serves to preserve the historic fabric of the property. In HSF’s instance, these are primarily facade easements, which limit the changes property owners can make to the exterior of a structure.
“Our interns are trained to inspect the properties and note any physical changes to the building due to wear, weathering, deterioration, or neglect. The inspection reports are then sent to the homeowner with suggestions and tips on how best to make the necessary and required improvements. We encourage homeowners to contact HSF for advice and recommendations for bringing their property into compliance with the terms of the easement,” said Kimberly Newbold, HSF’s education and research associate.
The 2023 summer interns are students from local schools including Savannah College of Art and Design and Savannah Early College High School.
