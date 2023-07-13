July 13, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation welcomed six new summer interns to its staff last week. The preservationists-in-training will be tasked with helping the foundation monitor compliance with the facade easement requirements in place on the approximately 420 historic properties in downtown Savannah that HSF has helped save.

“Our intern program packs a double punch. Not only are we doing our part to prepare the next generation of preservationists with real-world experience, but we are also adding dedicated personnel to our ongoing commitment to ensuring that past promises to protect historic properties are being honored,” said Sue Adler, president and CEO of Historic Savannah Foundation. “Programs like this, which serve two vital purposes, are an ideal investment for organizations like Historic Savannah Foundation – which, like most nonprofits, has only begun to recover from the funding and membership slumps of the pandemic.” 

