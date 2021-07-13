July 13, 2021 - Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation (COA) as the organization provides a number of services for runaway, homeless, and at-risk youth in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty County.
Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best-practice standards in the field of human services. COA evaluated all aspects of Park Place Outreach’s various programs, services, management, and administration that work to address the underserved population in Savannah and surrounding areas. COA accreditation is an objective, independent, and reliable validation of an agency’s performance. The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management, and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice. The standards driving accreditation ensure that a nonprofit organization’s services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented, and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. This achievement is a milestone for Park Place Outreach as the organization has expanded its services, providing emergency shelter and wraparound services to over 6,800 youth and their families.
“We are thrilled to have successfully completed the Council of Accreditation process which evaluated our best practice for quality service delivery while implementing a framework for continuous quality improvement,” said Adriana Tatum-Howard, Associate Director of Park Place Outreach, Inc.
For more information, visit parkplaceyes.org.
