July 13, 2021 - Savannah Ambucs has announced the 10th Annual Celebrity Bowlapalooza event will begin with a Kick-Off Party on July 22, 2021. This annual FUNdraising event brings together the community’s high-profile leaders, schools, and leading corporations with the organization’s rock star exceptional bowling league for one spectacular day of fun.
The annual event begins with a Kick-Off Party on Thursday, July 22, 6-10 p.m., at the Palmetto Club in The Landings, and includes a sit-down dinner, a silent and live auction, and formally introduces the celebrity bowlers to the community so they may officially begin their fundraising efforts. Tickets are nearly sold out for this year’s event but can be accessed using the link below. Can’t attend but still want to participate? The Silent Auction opens Monday July 19, and can be accessed using this link: ambucs2021.givesmart.com
"This year is really special," said President of Savannah Ambucs Kevin Sheehan. "The organization is celebrating its 80th year in Savannah. That, along with our new scholarship program at Savannah Tech and some exciting news coming soon regarding Ambucs Park, has made this a year to remember. Savannah Ambucs Exceptional League of Bowlers, founded in 1965, consists of over 93 bowlers".
"Last year was a little out of the norm for everyone, but this annual event is something the whole community looks forward to every year," added Sgeegab. "Bowlapalooza is more than a fundraiser; it's a chance for our bowlers to show off their skills and let the community know how our mission of 'Inspiring Mobility and Independence for All' impacts our members. Truth be told, it's so much fun for everyone involved, and every year our celebrity bowlers are blown away once they see the direct impact their fundraising has on the community."
Celebrity bowlers will be announced prior to kick-off.
Tickets for the kick-off event are $65 each or $600 per table of 10 and can be purchased at ambucs2021.givesmart.com.
Visit www.savannahambucs.com for more information.
