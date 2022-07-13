July 13, 2022 - Bryan County Family Connection, in cooperation with United Way of the Coastal Empire collected monetary donations for the victims of the April 5, 2022 Tornado. United Way is holding these funds for anyone impacted by the tornado for various expenses related to moving, rebuilding, or other long and short-term needs.
Those impacted should apply directly with the United Way office in Pembroke by calling 912-651-7753 or emailing rcobb@uwce.org. All funds collected will be used for Bryan County tornado victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.