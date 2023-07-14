July 14, 2023 - The Exchange Club of Richmond Hill hosted a dedication ceremony of the Freedom Shrine in Frances Meeks Elementary School. Local dignitaries, like Mayor Russ Carpenter, along with club members gathered to commemorate this special addition to the school.
The Freedom Shrine is an impressive display of a collection of historic document replicas, including the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States and the Gettysburg address. The Shrine serves to remind all of us of the great efforts that have been taken to ensure our freedom. It serves as an educational tool in schools and as a motivational display in public arenas.
Developed by the National Exchange Club, the Freedom Shrine originated from the Freedom Train that toured the nation in 1947 carrying an exhibit of historic documents. The Richmond Hill Exchange Club has provided Freedom Shrines in each of the local schools and in the Bryan County Administration building on Captain Matthew Freeman Drive. The Club is dedicated to efforts supporting both veterans and Americanism to promote pride in our country, appreciation for the freedoms granted to American citizens, and gratitude to the men and women who serve and served in the Armed Forces.
“These Freedom Shrines are a valuable educational resource for students. It can help them understand the history of our nation, the principles on which it was founded, and the importance of protecting those principles,” said Mayor Carpenter. “I am grateful to our local Exchange Club for installing this shrine in Frances Meeks so that their students and staff have the opportunity to learn about their country’s history and their freedoms.”
