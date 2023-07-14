July 14, 2023 - The Exchange Club of Richmond Hill hosted a dedication ceremony of the Freedom Shrine in Frances Meeks Elementary School. Local dignitaries, like Mayor Russ Carpenter, along with club members gathered to commemorate this special addition to the school. 

The Freedom Shrine is an impressive display of a collection of historic document replicas, including the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States and the Gettysburg address. The Shrine serves to remind all of us of the great efforts that have been taken to ensure our freedom. It serves as an educational tool in schools and as a motivational display in public arenas.

