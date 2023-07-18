July 18, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation is encouraging Savannahians to save the date of Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, for one of the most anticipated cultural events on Savannah’s calendar – the Historic Savannah Foundation Annual Gala.
The Gala, the largest fundraising event for Savannah’s principal preservation organization, will be held at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden on the evening of Oct. 21. A reception will open the night’s festivities at 6:00 p.m., with dinner and dancing at 7 p.m. Music for the black-tie event will be provided by the Emerald Empire Band.
“Year in and year out, HSF demonstrates the economic, cultural, and social benefits of preservation as smart public policy,” said Sue Adler, president and CEO. “Preservation is what makes Savannah different from any other city in America. The HSF Annual Gala celebrates the perseverance, community investment, and what we work to save every day – the buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. As our largest fundraiser, the HSF Annual Gala’s success is critical to keeping Savannah the culturally rich and historically meaningful place that is so important to so many.”
Adler says the Gala is a HSF member benefit and invitations will be mailed exclusively to members in September. The organization is encouraging those who wish to support HSF and receive a Gala invitation to become members or renew memberships by Aug. 7. Details on the formal event and how to purchase tickets can be found on the HSF website: https://www.myhsf.org/events/gala/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.