image001-3.png

July 18, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation is encouraging Savannahians to save the date of Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, for one of the most anticipated cultural events on Savannah’s calendar – the Historic Savannah Foundation Annual Gala.

The Gala, the largest fundraising event for Savannah’s principal preservation organization, will be held at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden on the evening of Oct. 21. A reception will open the night’s festivities at 6:00 p.m., with dinner and dancing at 7 p.m. Music for the black-tie event will be provided by the Emerald Empire Band.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.