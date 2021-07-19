July 19, 2021 - Certainty Home Loans, an independent mortgage lender located in Savannah with offices across the U.S., recently coordinated a team-driven fundraising campaign to make a meaningful impact benefiting City of Savannah citizens through the direct financial support of three critical nonprofit organizations in the community. Together, the local Certainty Home Loan team raised $20,000 and distributed the funds among the Tiny House Project, SD Gunner Fund, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society -- all of Savannah, Georgia.
“It was our goal as a team to come together and find a way to impact Savannah, a city we love and do business in every day,” said Jeff Stodghill, a senior loan officer at Certainty Home Loans in Savannah. “Collectively, we selected three organizations doing indispensable work right here in our backyard.”
Conceived by the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless in 2015, the Tiny House Project is the state of Georgia’s first effort dedicated to reducing veteran homelessness by providing a community of permanent, affordable tiny homes. “Certainty facilitates mortgage loans for people in our community every day, so it is especially meaningful to contribute to the Tiny House Project and help provide housing for veterans in Chatham County who are homeless,” said Stodghill. Certainty Home Loans in Savannah donated $5,000 to the Tiny House Project.
To further support their mission of helping veterans, the team at Certainty also donated $5,000 to the SD Gunner Fund which was created to assist veterans, children living with disabilities, and first responders with the financial expense of owning much-needed service and therapy animals.
Jarad Brown, a senior loan officer at Certainty Home Loans in Savannah, was named the 2019 Man of the Year for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Man & Woman of the Year campaign here in Savannah. “Diving in and joining the campaign to support LLS’s fight against blood cancer was life-changing, not only for myself but for everyone here at Certainty who helped. As a team, we continue this important mission and believe a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and myeloma is possible. We are so proud to donate $10,000 to the local chapter of LLS and support the people living and fighting every day against blood cancer.”
