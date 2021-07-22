July 22, 2021 - Historic Savannah Foundation has announced the upcoming launch of its new lecture series, “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah.” The series will feature lectures covering a wide range of speakers and topics. Each lecturer will give a presentation on a subject that falls within the realm of his or her expertise followed by a question-and-answer session.
Admission to the lectures, held at Historic Savannah Foundation’s headquarters at 321 E. York St., is $10 per person; attendance for HSF members is free. Lectures will begin at 6 p.m. with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. The events will be open to the public but space is limited to 30 guests, so reservations are recommended.
The first lecture will be by Ethos Preservation principal and co-founder Rebecca Fenwick on Thursday, Aug. 12. Her presentation, “Researching the History of Your House,” will focus on tracing the roots of and learning about homes through property records, archives, and other resources. Registration for Fenwick’s lecture is available at myhsf.org.
“A lot of planning and thought has gone into the creation of this lecture series. We’re excited about the opportunity to be able to gather again as a community and offer these informative and wide-ranging talks by so many interesting and knowledgeable speakers,” HSF Education and Research Associate Kimberly Newbold said.
While other lectures in the series are still being finalized, Newbold has booked Jonathan Stalcup of Architectural Tours of Savannah to speak in October about the architecture of Savannah. Brent Watts of Cabretta Capital will speak in November about historic tax credits. Other lecture topics will be released as they are confirmed.
For more information on the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series or other HSF events, visit myhsf.org or call 912-233-7787.
