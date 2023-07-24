July 24, 2023 - The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah recently inducted its new slate of leadership for the 2023/2024 year at its July 18 meeting and has announced its new Club President, Jasmine Mills. This year’s board is the most diverse one in the club’s 11-year history.
Jasmine Mills is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor, nutrition coach, and board-certified health and wellness coach. She works for CustomFit Training Center, a local fitness training studio, and Noom, a consumer-led digital health company that helps people live healthier, happier lives.
Mills is excited about this year’s Rotary International theme: Create Hope in the World.
“Rotary is a leading advocate for positive change, and Metro Savannah is proud to embrace and promote the theme set forth by Rotary International for the year," said Mills. "Inspired by Rotary International's vision, Metro recognizes that hope is the catalyst for progress and transformation. In a world grappling with numerous challenges, it is crucial to cultivate a sense of hope and encourage acts of service that uplift individuals and communities. We invite individuals, businesses, and community leaders to join us in our pursuit of hope and create lasting impact in Savannah. Together, we can make a difference and create an environment in which hope flourishes.”
Mills is passionate about service to the community and has been an active Rotarian with the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary since 2019. She has served on the board as Secretary-in-Training, Secretary, and President-Elect; has served on numerous committees within the club; and is a Paul Harris Fellow. Her Rotary story started with a Friendship Exchange trip in January 2018 between District 6920 and District 3150 in southwest India. Led by District 6920 Rotarian, John Neely, Jasmine joined four other Rotarians from the area and traveled to India to foster international understanding and participate in a vigorous schedule of visits to Rotary clubs, Rotary humanitarian projects, and cultural sites. She came back from the trip impassioned with a love for Rotary and a desire to get plugged into an organization that truly creates hope in the world.
Mills has a Bachelor of Science in Business and Information Technology from Macon State College and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia College and State University. She serves the community as a foster parent with her wife, Brandi Mills, who is a teacher at New Hampstead High School. They live in Pooler with their foster children, a German Shepherd, Maverick, and two cats.
In addition to Mills, the 2023/2024 board includes President-Elect – Kristen Crawley (United Way of the Coastal Empire), Immediate Past President – Will Gruver (Jan-Pro of SC/GA Coast), Treasurer – Tony Uhrich (Hussey Gay Bell), Secretary – Sara Holton (Mason Inc.), Sergeant at Arms – Leigh Acevedo (ELA Consultants), Programs Chair – H. Lee Perry (Savannah State University), Service Chair – Ro Patrick (The Ad Council), Communications Chair – Jamie Arkins (Thomas & Hutton), Foundation Chair – Josh Yates (Green Truck Pub), Membership Chair – Zerik Samples (Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity), Legacy Chair – John Bennett (Savannah State University), Interact Liaison/Finance – George Seaborough (Chatham Savannah Citizen Advocacy), Finance – Campion Usry (Coastal Medical Billing), GRSP Liaison – Suzy Karpf (Charles Ellis Montessori Academy), Family of Rotary Chair – Sarah Smith (Savannah College of Art & Design).
