Metro Savannah Rotary Club Board 2023-2024.jpg

Left to Right (seated): Will Gruver, Jasmine Mills, George Seaborough

Left to Right (standing): Jamie Arkins, Ro Patrick, H. Lee Perry, Suzy Karpf, Leigh Acevedo, Zerik Samples, Kristen Crawley, Josh Yates, Sara Holton

Not pictured: Tony Uhrich, John Bennett, Campion Usry, Sarah Smith

July 24, 2023 - The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah recently inducted its new slate of leadership for the 2023/2024 year at its July 18 meeting and has announced its new Club President, Jasmine Mills. This year’s board is the most diverse one in the club’s 11-year history.

Jasmine Mills is a certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor, nutrition coach, and board-certified health and wellness coach. She works for CustomFit Training Center, a local fitness training studio, and Noom, a consumer-led digital health company that helps people live healthier, happier lives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.