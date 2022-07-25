July 25, 2022 - Fight the War Within Foundation, an all volunteer nonprofit organization, will celebrate their two year anniversary with their Second Annual Warriors Ball.
The formal event will take place at the historic Savannah Station in Downtown Savannah. Catering will be provided by the Dive Savannah, a local philanthropic catering company dedicated to combating homelessness. There will be a live auction featuring 4 vacations donated by AmFund, as well as a wide variety of raffle items from veteran owned Nine Line Apparel and other organizations. Entertainment will be provided by local DJ Cesar Almodovar.
“We are incredibly proud of the efforts of our all-volunteer team as we continue into our third year as a 501(c)(3),” says Miranda Briggs, who founded Fight the War Within after the loss of her husband Garrett, and Army veteran, to his own internal war. “After hitting the ground running in 2020, our focus was to connect warriors of all walks to mental health resources. Today, we see how many of our own volunteers and supporters have found healing on their own journeys through camaraderie and an environment where addressing mental health is a normalized topic. We are proud to call Savannah home and look forward to our next steps.”
The event kicks off with cocktail hour from 7-8 p.m., followed by dinner and awards presentations by members of the Fight the War Within board.
All funds raised from ticket sales and raffles at the event, will directly benefit Fight the War Within Foundation’s mission to raise awareness about suicide prevention resources, conduct intervention training courses, and provide emergency grants, in the fight to end suicide once and for all.
