July 25, 2022 - Fight the War Within Foundation, an all volunteer nonprofit organization, will celebrate their two year anniversary with their Second Annual Warriors Ball.

The formal event will take place at the historic Savannah Station in Downtown Savannah. Catering will be provided by the Dive Savannah, a local philanthropic catering company dedicated to combating homelessness. There will be a live auction featuring 4 vacations donated by AmFund, as well as a wide variety of raffle items from veteran owned Nine Line Apparel and other organizations. Entertainment will be provided by local DJ Cesar Almodovar.

