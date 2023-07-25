Screen Shot 2020-09-30 at 11.01.53 AM.png
Parker's #30 in Guyton, Georgia

July 25, 2023 - As part of an ongoing commitment to give back to the community and to be a force for positive change, Parker’s Kitchen recently raised $241,523 to support America’s Second Harvest in Georgia and Lowcountry Food Bank in South Carolina through a round-up campaign. The latest round-up campaign focused on food insecurity and launched in December 2022, with Parker’s Kitchen matching 25% of customer donations through the Parker’s Community Fund.

Since Parker’s Kitchen launched its round-up campaign in May 2022, the company has raised more than $413,000 to fight hunger in Georgia and South Carolina. According to Feeding America, one in eight children face hunger in each state.

