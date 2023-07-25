July 25, 2023 - As part of an ongoing commitment to give back to the community and to be a force for positive change, Parker’s Kitchen recently raised $241,523 to support America’s Second Harvest in Georgia and Lowcountry Food Bank in South Carolina through a round-up campaign. The latest round-up campaign focused on food insecurity and launched in December 2022, with Parker’s Kitchen matching 25% of customer donations through the Parker’s Community Fund.
Since Parker’s Kitchen launched its round-up campaign in May 2022, the company has raised more than $413,000 to fight hunger in Georgia and South Carolina. According to Feeding America, one in eight children face hunger in each state.
“We know that hunger is a major issue in our community and appreciate our customers rounding up their transactions to the nearest dollar to help make positive change across the region,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “At Parker’s Kitchen, we think it’s extremely important to give back to the community and to support local nonprofit organizations and causes that matter most to our customers. Our goal is to provide two million meals to feed hungry children this year.”
Round-up donations benefit a rotating series of nonprofit organizations through the Parker’s Community Fund, which supports area 501(c)3 organizations dedicated to making a positive, measurable impact in key focus areas, including education, healthcare and food insecurity. Customers can choose to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at any Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen retail store across Georgia or South Carolina.
Starting in July, round-up campaign proceeds in Georgia and South Carolina will be donated to Union Mission, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive services for individuals experiencing homelessness. Parker’s will continue to match 25% of each customer donation.
“We’re incredibly honored to support the outstanding work that Union Mission does to provide emergency housing, counseling support and wrap-around services to help individuals and families get back on their feet,” said Parker. “We hope to reduce homelessness through our latest round-up campaign and sincerely appreciate the generosity of our customers.”
Known for its longstanding commitment to charitable giving, Parker’s Kitchen is one of the most generous companies in the convenience store industry and in the Southeast. The Parker's Community Fund was created in 2021 by a major donation from Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker and Parker’s Kitchen.
In recent years, Parker’s made a landmark $5 million donation to provide healthcare to uninsured and underinsured patients at Roper/St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C.; endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga.; and made a record $5 million donation to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, supporting the next generation of business leaders in Georgia. The Parker’s Community Fund also provided critical funding for Union Mission to open the Parker House for Women in Savannah, Ga., the region’s first facility for unaccompanied homeless women.
In addition, the company’s acclaimed Fueling the Community charitable giving initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. To date, the Fueling the Community program has donated nearly $1.8 million to schools across Georgia and South Carolina.
For more information about the Parker’s Round-up Campaign and the company’s commitment to charitable giving, visit parkerskitchen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.