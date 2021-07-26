July 26, 2021 - United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) has announced plans for a new Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Nonprofit Leadership Symposium. This robust, cohort-based nonprofit executive leadership development program will offer free, virtual participatory training on infrastructure and capacity-building topics such as sustainability strategies, marketing, and public relations, board and staff relationships engagement, and more.
While UWCE Community Investments offers capacity building, leadership development, and skills development programs and brings experts to speak to current events as needs arise all year long for all nonprofit organizations region-wide, a unique need has been expressed and identified by local BIPOC leaders. Together with these volunteers, UWCE is advancing this initiative designed for executive directors only.
This completely remote training cohort will provide leaders with adaptive, flexible, and integrated peer support through networking, participatory training, facilitated discussion, one-on-one coaching, and access to critical tools and resources.
There is no cost to participate in this program and is only open to executive directors. To be considered for the Symposium, nonprofit organizations must have a physical presence in at least one of the UWCE four-county service areas: Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty.
Applications are due on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Visit the United Way of the Coastal Empire website to apply.
For more information about the BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership Symposium, contact Nola Johnson at communityinvestments@uwce.org.
Learn more about United Way of the Coastal Empire at www.uwce.org.
