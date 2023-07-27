July 27, 2023 - Fight the War Within Foundation, an all volunteer nonprofit organization, will celebrate their three year anniversary with their Third Annual Warriors Ball.
The formal event will take place at the historic Savannah Station in Downtown Savannah. There will be a wide variety of raffle items from veteran owned Nine Line Apparel and other generous organizations. Entertainment will be provided by local DJ Cesar Almodovar, and food is being catered by the Cuban Window Cafe.
“We’re happy to be able to come together as a community for the third year in a row to remember and honor those who we have lost to their internal wars as well as celebrate our amazing partners and volunteers," said Haley Powers-Bunner, Social Media Manager for the Foundation. “What we do would not be possible without the continued support from them.”
“This is so more than just a ball that we throw every year, it's a celebration of how far we have come and of the people who helped us get here,” added Amy Headrick, Event Coordinator for Fight the War Within.
The event kicks off with cocktail hour from 7-8 p.m., followed by dinner and awards presentations by members of the Fight the War Within board.
All funds raised from ticket sales and raffles at the event, will directly benefit Fight the War Within Foundation’s mission to raise awareness about suicide prevention resources, conduct intervention training courses, and provide emergency grants, in the fight to end suicide once and for all.
