July 27, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, announced it recently received the Beverly Littlefield Award for excellence in business management and acumen. The award was presented by the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Aging Services, at the 22nd Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) Healthy Communities Summit in June.
In addition to being recognized for the variety of services SCI provides that meets the physical, intellectual, and social needs of older adults living in the four counties of coastal Georgia (Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty), the organization was also applauded for the innovative ways it handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While COVID-19 presented challenges to SCI, it also proved the mettle of our staff and volunteers. From the day SCI closed on March 20, 2020, we made a pledge to serve any older adult in need of food, adding more than 200 new clients. More than 268,000 meals have been served since March 2020, 70 new volunteers joined SCI in delivering meals since last March, and more than 18,000 hours of educational programming have been delivered through The Learning Center as well as virtually to our clients at our Neighborhood Centers and Adult Day Health Centers,” said Patti Lyons, SCI President. “Having our efforts recognized by the Division of Aging Services is an honor indeed.”
