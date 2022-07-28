July 28, 2022 - Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) will hold its inaugural golf tournament Friday, August 26, at Crosswinds Golf Club. Golfers are encouraged to participate in the four-person scramble as a team or as an individual. Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit CCAC’s mission to provide a safe, confidential and child-friendly site for free investigative and therapeutic services to victims of abuse in Chatham County.
“So far this year, we have supported close to 150 children who have been affected by abuse in the community,” said Executive Director Rose Grant-Wiseman, CCAC. “Fundraisers like this golf tournament help us provide those services for free, which we have proudly done for over 30 years.”
