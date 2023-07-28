July 28, 2023 - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity (CEHFH) will celebrate its 40th anniversary of serving the community by hosting a birthday celebration and community resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside their ReStore, located at 701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Savannah. The celebration is free and open to the public with fun activities for the whole family.

This 40th anniversary celebration coincides with the nonprofit organization’s announcement about its expansion to help families in surrounding areas. The celebration will include bouncy houses, face painting, yard games, and food trucks for the community to enjoy. Other community partners will be in attendance to offer vital resources, speaking to Habitat's mission of building homes, community and hope. Attendees will also be able to witness a “mortgage burning” where one of their partner families, who have paid off their mortgage, burn a document to symbolize paying off that debt.

