July 28, 2023 - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity (CEHFH) will celebrate its 40th anniversary of serving the community by hosting a birthday celebration and community resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside their ReStore, located at 701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Savannah. The celebration is free and open to the public with fun activities for the whole family.
This 40th anniversary celebration coincides with the nonprofit organization’s announcement about its expansion to help families in surrounding areas. The celebration will include bouncy houses, face painting, yard games, and food trucks for the community to enjoy. Other community partners will be in attendance to offer vital resources, speaking to Habitat's mission of building homes, community and hope. Attendees will also be able to witness a “mortgage burning” where one of their partner families, who have paid off their mortgage, burn a document to symbolize paying off that debt.
Since 1983, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity has helped over 150 families in the Coastal Empire purchase safe and affordable homes, with more than a quarter of partner families having already fully paid off their mortgages. This local nonprofit organization is dedicated to transforming lives and creating stability for families by educating and equipping them with the skills and confidence to purchase their first home and creating a lasting structure to create generational wealth for their families.
“This celebration serves to honor and recognize the work that our organization has done the past 40 years in Chatham County, and we look forward to building on this and expanding our work further throughout the Coastal Empire. As an organization, we strive to continue this positive impact so that we can help more families in our fast-growing region,” said CEHFH CEO Zerik Samples. “We are truly grateful to be celebrating such an incredible milestone in our affiliate’s history, and we have our staff, board members, volunteers, and the community to thank for our successes as we plan for the next 40 years.”
To become a sponsor or vendor for the resource fair, contact the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity at 912-353-8122.
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity works in this community as an affordable homeownership ministry committed to partnering with low-income, working families to realize their dream of owning quality, affordable and energy-efficient homes in safe and revitalizing neighborhoods in Chatham and now Bryan County or more information about the organization, volunteer opportunities, partner family applications, and initiatives, visit habitatsavannah.org.
