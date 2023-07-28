July 28, 2023 - The Savannah Philharmonic has announced four new additions to their Board of Directors: Rosalie Morris, Chuck Chewning, Bob Kenyon and Mason Waters.
Now celebrating their 15th Anniversary Season, the SavPhil is a community-focused organization dedicated to presenting concert performances and music education programs of the highest caliber throughout Savannah and the southeast region – and their diverse members of the board are devoted
to upholding the SavPhil’s mission and vision.
“The SavPhil has experienced significant growth over this past season, and now having these four incredible individuals on our Board will further strengthen our organizational governance and fortify our mission as we move boldly into the future,” shared Executive Director Amy Williams.
Having called Savannah home for over 50 years, Rosalie Morris has actively contributed to numerous boards and organizations in the community by serving the Telfair Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Junior League, Memorial Health University Medical Center, and Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, as well as being an advisor to First Union-Wachovia and Chatham Capital. Rosalie was appointed by Governor George Busbee to the Georgia Council for the Arts and Humanities as the First Congressional District Representative and achieved a significant milestone as the first woman to be elected as board chair of Savannah Country Day School. Along with her passion for her community, Rosalie is deeply committed to her family and relishes in her role of grandmother.
Chuck Chewning brings thirty years of experience in luxury residential, hospitality and preservation interior design, as well as extensive civic engagement to the board. Currently running his own design business, Charles H Chewning Interiors, based in coastal Georgia, his attention to conceptual design development, documentation and management in the interior design field is coupled with his cross-cultural experience from living in London, Milan and New York City. A recipient of numerous awards and accolades, he has been featured in Architectural Digest and Travel + Leisure – and, as a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design, he was the first recipient of the SCAD Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2008. Chuck recently completed the restoration of the prestigious c. 1916 Armstrong Mansion in Savannah’s National Register Historic District for the Kessler Collection, which won the Historic Savannah Foundation‘s President’s Award.
Bob Kenyon was named Divison President for Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. in August of 2022. A a dynamic leader known for his high-energy and entrepreneurial spirit, he has a history of transforming organizations and expanding their influence. With more than 29 years of experience in fuel operations, Bob oversees the sales, marketing, operations, strategy, and financial performance for one of the nation’s leading fuel distributors. Prior to Colonial Oil Industries, he most recently served as senior vice president, Sales & Marketing for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Bob is also the former president of Atlas Oil Company where he led the company’s global operations spanning four countries, 20 terminals and more than 900 employees. Throughout his career, Kenyon has served on multiple industry advisory councils and held various philanthropic board positions.
As Regional President for United Community Bank, Mason Waters is responsible for operations along the coast of Georgia and in Bluffton, South Carolina. A Georgia native, Mason has also enjoyed a career as a professional musician, having spent a decade in Nashville, Tennessee prior to returning to Georgia to raise his family. Mason has an extensive history of volunteer service in coastal Georgia, including being past Chair for Habitat for Humanity of the Golden Isles, the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, and Relay for Life of Glynn County. He and his wife Jodi were awarded the Coastal Georgia Volunteers of the Year by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and are also alumni of the Leadership Georgia program. Mason is proud to be a part of the United Community Bank family, as United still believes in the importance of supporting their communities and encourages their employees to get involved.
Chairman of the Board Scott Lauretti is elated by the newest members, stating “The SavPhil board is fortunate to welcome Rosalie, Chuck, Bob and Mason. Each of these individuals is deeply committed to our community. Collectively, they have an exceptional record of significant achievements and civic engagement. They will help steward the Savannah Philharmonic’s evolution as a community asset that is model for arts organizations everywhere.”
