July 28, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced the 2023-2024 Board of Directors. United Way depends on volunteer leadership from the communities it serves to oversee the organization to accomplish its mission to improve lives. Board members began their duties on July 1, 2023.
- Kathleen Anderson, Brasseler USA
- Somi Benson-Jaja, Shot by Somi Studios
- Chief Lenny Gunther, Savannah Police Department
- Edna Jackson, Georgia State Representative
- Quentin Marlin, Ellis Painter Attorneys At Law
- Jamie McCurry, Georgia Ports Authority
- Chris Smith, Hyundai Motor Group
- Ansley Threlkeld, Attorney
- Agency Executive Council: Patti Lyons, Senior Citizens Inc.
- United Way Young Leaders: Tara Nobles, Colonial Group
- Bryan County Advisory Board: Jordan Urban, Pilot Co./Flying J
- Effingham County Advisory Board: Chance Ward, Goshen UMC
- Liberty County Advisory Board: Chris Stacy, Mayor of Riceboro
- Board Chair: Ken Rabitsch, Synovus
- Board Vice Chair: Michael Kaigler, Chatham County Government
- Immediate Past Chair: Mark Bennett, Gulfstream Aerospace
- Campaign Chair: Jay Wilson, International Paper
- Campaign Vice Chair: Dr. Yancy Ford, Effingham County School District
- Treasurer: Mark Sprosty, SEDA
- Secretary: Cindy Robinett, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard
- Community Investments Chair: Sarah Jones, Truist
- Direct Services Chair: Joe Tallent, Effingham Health System
- Marketing Chair: Bob Klausmeier, Verde Outdoor
- Race Equity Opportunity Chair: Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Attorney
- Strategic Plan Chair: Ryan Sewell, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard
- Volunteers Chair: Larry Silbermann, Communication/Media Consultant
- At-Large: Ryan Chandler, Colonial Group, Inc.
- At-Large: Terry Enoch, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
- At-Large: Cecilia Russo Turner, Cecilia Russo Marketing
- At-Large: Taffanye Young, City of Savannah
- David Burkoff, HunterMaclean
- Judge Lisa Colbert, Chatham County Superior Court
- Stephanie Cutter, Chatham Area Transit Authority
- Jennifer Davenport, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce & Visit Savannah
- Marsha Fogarty, WTOC
- Catherine Grant, ExperCARE
- Susan Hancock, Abshire Public Relations
- Ben Hart, WJCL
- David Hart, WSAV
- Tonia Howard-Hall, Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education
- Nick Jennings, Georgia Power
- Bill Kelso, Goodwill of Southeast Georgia
- Dr. John Lester, Georgia Southern University
- Dr. Ann Levett, retired
- Sam McCachern, Thomas & Hutton
- Jeff O’Connor, First Citizens Bank
- Ryan Price, JE Dunn Construction
- Lisette Ricelli, Agenda Latina
- Pritpal Singh, LEFT LANE Development
- Ricky Temple, Overcoming by Faith
- Dr. Mike Toma, Georgia Southern University
- Julia Tyre, Memorial Health
- Patrick Wall, St. Joseph’s/Candler
- Judge Derek White, Chatham County State Court
- Aaron Wilborn, Dick Broadcasting
- Linda Wilder-Bryan, Savannah City Council
